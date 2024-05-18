Pak Amb. Raises Strong Concerns With Kyrgyz Deputy FM Over Bishkek Violence
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hassan Ali Zaigham on Saturday strongly raised the concerns with Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Imangaziev Almaz of the Pakistani nationals, particularly the large number of affected Pakistani students and their families, about previous night’s violence in Bishkek.
He urged the Kyrgyz Government to prioritize the safeguarding of Pakistani nationals.
At the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s ambassador met the Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister in connection with the incidents of violence in Bishkek, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The Kyrgyz Deputy foreign minister informed that their authorities had controlled the situation which was now back to normal.
He said that the Kyrgyz police was providing security to all the hostels and the matter was being directly supervised by the Kyrgyz President.
Deputy FM Almaz assured the ambassador that the government of Kyrgyzstan would take legal action against the perpetrators yesterday’s attack.
He shared that fourteen foreign nationals including some Pakistanis were discharged after first aid while one Pakistani national remained under treatment.
