Open Menu

Pak Amb. Raises Strong Concerns With Kyrgyz Deputy FM Over Bishkek Violence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Pak Amb. raises strong concerns with Kyrgyz Deputy FM over Bishkek violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hassan Ali Zaigham on Saturday strongly raised the concerns with Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Imangaziev Almaz of the Pakistani nationals, particularly the large number of affected Pakistani students and their families, about previous night’s violence in Bishkek.

He urged the Kyrgyz Government to prioritize the safeguarding of Pakistani nationals.

At the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s ambassador met the Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister in connection with the incidents of violence in Bishkek, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The Kyrgyz Deputy foreign minister informed that their authorities had controlled the situation which was now back to normal.

He said that the Kyrgyz police was providing security to all the hostels and the matter was being directly supervised by the Kyrgyz President.

Deputy FM Almaz assured the ambassador that the government of Kyrgyzstan would take legal action against the perpetrators yesterday’s attack.

He shared that fourteen foreign nationals including some Pakistanis were discharged after first aid while one Pakistani national remained under treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Prime Minister Foreign Office Police Ishaq Dar Bishkek Kyrgyzstan All Government

Recent Stories

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

2 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

59 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

1 hour ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

1 hour ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

4 hours ago
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

4 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

16 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan