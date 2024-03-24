Open Menu

Pak Day; Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Pak Embassy Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pak Day; flag hoisting ceremony at Pak Embassy Minsk

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the occasion of the 84th Anniversary of the Pakistan Resolution Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in Pakistan's Embassy at Minsk (Belarus) this morning.

The Ambassador raised the flag of Pakistan, joined by staff, their families, and the local Pakistani community.

The Ambassador also read messages by Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister, emphasizing unity and progress.

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan highlighting the importance of the day stated “It's a moment to reaffirm our dedication to our nation's values and future prosperity.” The ceremony strengthened the bonds among Pakistanis in Belarus, celebrating national pride and aspirations.

The Embassy expresses deep gratitude to all participants. “Happy National Day to all Pakistanis,” Ambassador Khan concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Minsk Progress Belarus All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

18 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

18 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

18 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

18 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan