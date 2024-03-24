Pak Day; Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Pak Embassy Minsk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the occasion of the 84th Anniversary of the Pakistan Resolution Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in Pakistan's Embassy at Minsk (Belarus) this morning.
The Ambassador raised the flag of Pakistan, joined by staff, their families, and the local Pakistani community.
The Ambassador also read messages by Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister, emphasizing unity and progress.
Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan highlighting the importance of the day stated “It's a moment to reaffirm our dedication to our nation's values and future prosperity.” The ceremony strengthened the bonds among Pakistanis in Belarus, celebrating national pride and aspirations.
The Embassy expresses deep gratitude to all participants. “Happy National Day to all Pakistanis,” Ambassador Khan concluded.
