ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Saad Khattak Tuesday visited St Patrick's College Jaffna and gifted school bags, stationery items and cricket kits to the students on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

He, on his social media account, said it was a good gesture and it would help strengthening more friendly relations between the two countries - Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He said, "I am thankful the college administration and Governor's office for the hospitality and support. Long live #Pakistan #SriLanka friendship".

Later, the Principal of the college, Rev Fr A P Thirumahan thanked the government and people of Pakistan for this kind gesture.