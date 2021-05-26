Pak-Finland school of hospitality & culinary arts inaugurated

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is establishing "Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts" at Institute of Tourism and Hospitality and Management (ITHM) Lahore in order to make internationally recognized qualifications available in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is establishing "Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts" at Institute of Tourism and Hospitality and Management (ITHM) Lahore in order to make internationally recognized qualifications available in Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony of institute establishment of Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, was held at NAVTTC headquarters on Wednesday.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is striving to uplift the quality of TVET sector of Pakistan to bring it at par with international standards. In order to achieve this objective international collaboration for joint training programs and affiliation with institutions of international repute are NAVTTC's core strategies.

NAVTTC collaborated with globally high-ranked and Finland's leading hospitality institute, the Turku Vocational Institute (TAI) to establish Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts in Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Tourism and Hospitality and Management Lahore (ITHM).

In his message conveyed by Ambassador of Pakistan to Finland, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi mentioned that establishment of this institute is an important milestone to commemorate the 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Finland and Pakistan.

In his message, he congratulated NAVTTC and TAI on establishment of institute and referred that is in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop the tourism sector in Pakistan according to the global standards.

Harri Kamarainen, Roving Ambassador of Finland in South Asia said on the occasion that Pakistan had huge potential for tourism and culinary arts and the establishment of this institute would further improve the quality of training in this field for Pakistani youth.

Earlier, Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan welcomed the participants of the ceremony and highlighted that it was an historic event in the field of technical and vocational education in Pakistan that international qualifications were being offered to Pakistani youth.

He appreciated the efforts of all stake holders for materializing the historic event between Pakistan and Finland in the field of vocational training.

He said that NAVTTC would further explore avenues for expanding the ties with Turku Vocational Institute in areas of technical and vocational training.

Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan highlighted that establishment of Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts in collaboration with Turku Vocational Institute; a high ranked international institute will contribute significantly to develop a highly-skilled, dynamic, and internationally competitive Pakistani youth workforce in the field of hospitality and culinary arts.

Further, he said that apart from this school of hospitality, a number of other institutes will also be established in collaboration with well reputed international institutes to achieve the objectives of imparting quality training among the youth and enhancing employability opportunities for them both locally and globally.

Parliamentary Secretary for M/o Education and Professional Training Ms. Wajiha Akram Finland has acquired considerable repute in the hospitality and culinary art sector.

It is indeed a pleasure that the association between the Turku Vocational Institute (Finland) & National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at the beginning of this year is today materialized into a tangible outcome in the shape of Pak-Finland school of hospitality and culinary art.

This institute will enable Pakistani students to acquire skills in accordance with requirements of international and national job markets.

The participants of the ceremony included, head of Turku Vocational Institute, Immonen Hannu, Honorary Counsel General of Finland in Pakistan,. Wille Elora, Managing Director Institute of Tourism and Hospitality and Management Lahore, Tanveer Ahmad Jabbar.