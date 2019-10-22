Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Oct 23

(@fidahassanain)

Kartarpur Corridor is the first visa free corridor between both Pakistan and India since their independence in 1947.

SLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) Pakistan and India both have set Oct 23 to sign agreement on Kartarpur corridor after India accepted Pakistan's decision to charge $ 20 from each visitor for allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

According to the details, both Pakistan and India decided to operationalize Kartarpur corridor.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, the director general of (SA & SAARC) would sign the agreement between both the countries. Previously, Pakistan formally invited former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

At this, former PM Manmohan Singh and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he (Manmohan Singh) would visit Pakistan as a ‘yatri’ (ordinary citizen) and not as chief guest for the corridor’s opening.

“Singh is welcome even as a common participant,” the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while talking to the media on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister stated that PM Imran Khan would inaugurate Pakistan’s part of the corridor, facilitating pilgrimage of 5,000 Indian Sikhs everyday to their holy place.

According to the reports, India,initially, was reluctant to open the corridor but due to public pressure from the Indian Punjab, the Indian government decided to arrange a ceremony related to the corridor the same day while Pakistan made better arrangements as compared to India. It may be mentioned here that the corridor would be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbouring countries since their independence in 1947.

Pakistan built corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border was built by by India. The India, the reports suggested, had built a bridge on its side and urged Pakitan to build the same for secure and better movement of pilgrims.