Pak International Poultry Expo To Start From April 30
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, will be organized here at Gul Mukai Palace in Peshawar in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Poultry Cooperative Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, will be organized here at Gul Mukai Palace in Peshawar in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Poultry Cooperative Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association.
In this connection, a review meeting was held to shed light on the completion of stages of the Expo at the Civil Secretariate Complex Warsak Road under the chairmanship of Asghar Ali Additional Secretary Livestock Fisheries and Cooperatives.
Deputy Secretary Livestock Yousaf Ali, Director General Livestock (Extension) Dr. Asal Khan, Director General Livestock (Research) Muhammad Ijaz, President Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Asif Awan and others also attended the meeting.
It was informed that Pak International Poultry Expo will be held on April 30 till 1st May 2024.
The purpose of the expo is to create awareness among the people associated with the poultry sector to acquire the business of poultry farming in a better and useful manner.
The expo will have a total of 46 stalls in which poultry farmers will be trained in various ways to increase the quantity of meat and poultry and livestock.
The meeting emphasized the importance of exhibiting commercial poultry farming including rural poultry farming and fancy birds farming in the expo because poultry farming is a broad sector and rural poultry farming and fancy birds farming is a part of it which will not only improve the economic status of people, but also lead to the promotion of rare species.
It was also informed in the meeting that participation of university students in the expo is inevitable, and in this regard, letters have been sent to the VCs of the universities so that the students could benefit from it.
At the meeting, Additional Secretary Asghar Ali gave instructions to the concerned authorities to make the Expo a success. He also emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources for achieving the targets.
APP/vak/
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM
KP politicians, civil society laud President's address
Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92
SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’8 minutes ago
-
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception15 minutes ago
-
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM15 minutes ago
-
KP politicians, civil society laud President's address13 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan13 minutes ago
-
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting21 minutes ago
-
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang15 minutes ago
-
World Heritage Day celebrated at Taxila Museum15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi lauds Consulate's efforts to address needs of Pakistanis stranded at Dubai Airpor ..15 minutes ago
-
DC chairs PK-91 by-election meeting15 minutes ago