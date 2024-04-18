Pak International Poultry Expo to start from April 30

Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, will be organized here at Gul Mukai Palace in Peshawar in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Poultry Cooperative Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, will be organized here at Gul Mukai Palace in Peshawar in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Poultry Cooperative Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association.

In this connection, a review meeting was held to shed light on the completion of stages of the Expo at the Civil Secretariate Complex Warsak Road under the chairmanship of Asghar Ali Additional Secretary Livestock Fisheries and Cooperatives.

Deputy Secretary Livestock Yousaf Ali, Director General Livestock (Extension) Dr. Asal Khan, Director General Livestock (Research) Muhammad Ijaz, President Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Asif Awan and others also attended the meeting.

It was informed that Pak International Poultry Expo will be held on April 30 till 1st May 2024.

The purpose of the expo is to create awareness among the people associated with the poultry sector to acquire the business of poultry farming in a better and useful manner.

The expo will have a total of 46 stalls in which poultry farmers will be trained in various ways to increase the quantity of meat and poultry and livestock.

The meeting emphasized the importance of exhibiting commercial poultry farming including rural poultry farming and fancy birds farming in the expo because poultry farming is a broad sector and rural poultry farming and fancy birds farming is a part of it which will not only improve the economic status of people, but also lead to the promotion of rare species.

It was also informed in the meeting that participation of university students in the expo is inevitable, and in this regard, letters have been sent to the VCs of the universities so that the students could benefit from it.

At the meeting, Additional Secretary Asghar Ali gave instructions to the concerned authorities to make the Expo a success. He also emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources for achieving the targets.

