UrduPoint.com

Pak Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs At Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

Pakistan Navy (PN) Ship "Dehshat" in collaboration with PN air units Thursday seized approximately 4500 Kgs of drugs at North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy (PN) Ship "Dehshat" in collaboration with PN air units Thursday seized approximately 4500 Kgs of drugs at North Arabian Sea.

While undertaking maritime security operations, PNS Dehshat intercepted the suspicious dhow and recovered large cache of drugs that valued approximately 6.7 million Dollar in international market, said a news release.

The successful operation by Pakistan Navy in seizure of huge quantity of narcotics is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan Navy remains committed to fulfill national and international obligations maintaining good order at sea. Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.

The successful execution of anti-narcotics operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy's resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zone of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Dollar Drugs Market Million

Recent Stories

Govt ensures timely release of funds for all devel ..

Govt ensures timely release of funds for all development schemes: Fazal Shakur

31 seconds ago
 Encroachment removed from state land

Encroachment removed from state land

34 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

36 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites New Head of Fre ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites New Head of French Diplomacy to Ukraine in Ph ..

38 seconds ago
 PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Insta ..

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 China's space tracking ship departs for 100th miss ..

China's space tracking ship departs for 100th mission

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.