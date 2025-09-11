Pakistan, Belgium reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi, on Wednesday met with Director for Asia & Oceania, Ambassador William Asselborn, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Belgium relations and avenues to further deepen bilateral cooperation. They also discussed the regional issues of mutual interest.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthen ties and enhance collaboration in diverse areas.