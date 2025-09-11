Open Menu

PFA Destroys 500 Liters Of Adulterated Milk In Kot Addu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PFA destroys 500 liters of adulterated milk in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized and destroyed 500 liters of adulterated milk

during an operation at a milk collection center in Chak 511, TDA Adda Bahar Road.

The raid was conducted on the directives of PFA Director General Asim Javed.

Director Operations

South, Shehzad Khan Magsi, led the inspection team, which tested thousands of liters of milk.

Upon confirming adulteration, the contaminated stock was discarded, and the facility’s milk

chiller was confiscated.

A case has been registered against the owner of the collection center.

According to DG PFA Asim Javed, the seized milk was found to lack essential fat content and natural

nutrients.

