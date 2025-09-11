Open Menu

Telecom Services Restored After Flood Disruptions: Shaza Fatima

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Telecom services restored after flood disruptions: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said on Thursday that telecom infrastructure in the country was severely affected due to recent floods, with several towers going down.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that our telecom teams have been on the ground working to stabilize the situation, and so far, 90 percent of the towers have been recovered.

“PTA, USF and NTC teams played an important role in managing this crisis,” she added.

She said that the slowdown in internet services was linked to damage to submarine cables near Jeddah in the Red Sea.

“Five cables were simultaneously damaged, four around September 6 and 7, and one earlier,” she added.

She said that the impact on Pakistan was 1.3 terabytes, but due to redundancy measures, the net effect was limited to about 400 gigabytes.

