BISE DIKhan Orders Scrutiny Of Exam Papers Following Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan has decided to scrutinize examination papers and provide special relief to students after receiving widespread complaints regarding the recent intermediate results, particularly in Pakistan Studies.
A large number of students, parents and educational institutions had expressed serious reservations over the unusually high failure rate and low marking trends in the subject, which created unrest among candidates and their families.
Taking notice of the grievances, BISE Chairman Dr. Ehsanullah directed the Controller of Examinations to constitute a special committee for rechecking and scrutiny of answer scripts, especially of those candidates who failed or obtained unexpectedly low marks. He said priority would be given to Pakistan Studies papers, while the facility would gradually be extended to other subjects as well.
The Chairman assured that no student would be treated unfairly and genuine cases would be redressed. Students with valid objections would be allowed to appear before the scrutiny committee for a “show of paper” in the presence of subject experts. Both the board’s expert and a candidate’s nominated expert would jointly verify the answer scripts to ensure transparency.
Highlighting the financial challenges of the region, he said that although the fee for re-totaling had been fixed at Rs.800, this year the process would not remain limited to re-totaling but would also involve cross-checking to comprehensively address complaints.
Meanwhile, Controller of Examinations Dr. Qaiser Anwar termed the overall intermediate results satisfactory, stating that the pass percentage in Pre-Medical stood at 91 per cent, in Pre-Engineering at 79 per cent, while the overall result was recorded at 84 per cent.
He added that children from poor families without any special approach had also secured positions in the top 20 merit list, which reflected transparency in the examination system.
Clarifying the controversy, he said that Pakistan Studies, the subject that drew the most criticism, in fact recorded a 92 per cent pass percentage, which he described as evidence that the subject had not been unfairly marked.
Dr. Qaiser Anwar further said that the board fully recognized the stress faced by students and their parents and had therefore agreed to extend special relief in genuine cases. He assured that the scrutiny process was designed to protect the rights of students, so that no candidate would feel deprived of their due marks.
He said the facility of “show of paper” and cross-checking would serve as an additional safeguard for transparency and fairness, adding that the system had been deliberately kept affordable to ensure that students from less privileged backgrounds could also avail themselves of the opportunity.
“This step is not against students but in their favor,” he remarked. “We want to ensure confidence in the examination system and prove that deserving students will not only be protected but also rewarded with their rightful marks.”
