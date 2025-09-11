Nomination Process Begins For Third Phase Of LG By-elections In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The process of submitting nomination papers for the third phase of local government by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started across various districts, covering 913 vacant seats in Neighborhood and Village Councils.
The nomination process will continue until September 12, 2025, said the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission.
According to the schedule, the list of candidates will be published on September 15, while the Scrutiny will be held on September 16 to 18.
The list of approved candidates will be released on September 19.
The appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed from September 20–23, while final decisions on appeals would be made on September 26.
Similarly, September 29 would be the last date for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.
On September 30, the final list of candidates and allotment of election symbols would be issued, and polling would be held on October 19.
The returning officers would announce the official results on October 22.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has also imposed a ban on the transfer and posting of government employees in these districts until the completion of the electoral process.
Recent Stories
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 2.2 million people evacuated from flood-hit Punjab: Rescue chief6 minutes ago
-
BISE DIKhan orders scrutiny of exam papers following complaints6 minutes ago
-
Nomination process begins for rhird phase of LG By-elections in KP6 minutes ago
-
Nomination process begins for third phase of LG By-elections in KP6 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 500 liters of adulterated milk in Kot Addu6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belgium reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
Telecom services restored after flood disruptions: Shaza Fatima6 minutes ago
-
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala24 minutes ago
-
DHA launched chlorination drive in flood-affected urban areas26 minutes ago
-
New MS, THQ assumes charges26 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan pays glowing homage to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz26 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District30 minutes ago