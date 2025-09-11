Over 2.2 million people evacuated from flood-hit Punjab: Rescue chief

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) More than 2.2 million people with 1.6 million animals had been safely evacuated from flood-affected

districts, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Thursday.

According to an official release issued here, he said during the last 24 hours, 3,628 people were

rescued while 13,617 were saved during the last three days, raising the total to over 25,000 from

Multan district.

In Punjab, over 1,500 boats are actively taking part in flood operations. In the last three days,

more than 66,000 people were rescued from different districts, Dr Rizwan said.

He appealed to residents of Jalalpur Pirwala, Muzaffargarh, Alipur Jatoi, and Mohib Shah to cooperate with authorities during evacuation efforts.