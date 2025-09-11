Over 2.2 Million People Evacuated From Flood-hit Punjab: Rescue Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) More than 2.2 million people with 1.6 million animals had been safely evacuated from flood-affected
districts, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Thursday.
According to an official release issued here, he said during the last 24 hours, 3,628 people were
rescued while 13,617 were saved during the last three days, raising the total to over 25,000 from
Multan district.
In Punjab, over 1,500 boats are actively taking part in flood operations. In the last three days,
more than 66,000 people were rescued from different districts, Dr Rizwan said.
He appealed to residents of Jalalpur Pirwala, Muzaffargarh, Alipur Jatoi, and Mohib Shah to cooperate with authorities during evacuation efforts.
Recent Stories
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 2.2 million people evacuated from flood-hit Punjab: Rescue chief58 seconds ago
-
BISE DIKhan orders scrutiny of exam papers following complaints1 minute ago
-
Nomination process begins for rhird phase of LG By-elections in KP1 minute ago
-
Nomination process begins for third phase of LG By-elections in KP1 minute ago
-
PFA destroys 500 liters of adulterated milk in Kot Addu1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Belgium reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties1 minute ago
-
Telecom services restored after flood disruptions: Shaza Fatima1 minute ago
-
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala19 minutes ago
-
DHA launched chlorination drive in flood-affected urban areas21 minutes ago
-
New MS, THQ assumes charges21 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan pays glowing homage to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz21 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District25 minutes ago