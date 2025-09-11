Nomination process begins for rhird phase of LG By-elections in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The process of submitting nomination papers for the third phase of local government by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started across various districts, covering 913 vacant seats in Neighborhood and Village Councils.

The nomination process will continue until September 12, 2025, said the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commission.

According to the schedule, the list of candidates will be published on September 15, while the Scrutiny will be held on September 16 to 18.

The list of approved candidates will be released on September 19.

The appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed from September 20–23, while final decisions on appeals would be made on September 26.

Similarly, September 29 would be the last date for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.

On September 30, the final list of candidates and allotment of election symbols would be issued, and polling would be held on October 19.

The returning officers would announce the official results on October 22.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also imposed a ban on the transfer and posting of government employees in these districts until the completion of the electoral process.