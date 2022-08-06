UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Cambodia Agree To Intensify Bilateral Engagement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Phnom Penh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 6th, 2022) Pakistan and Cambodia have agreed to intensify bilateral engagement and dialogue at all levels and promote cultural and people to people contacts.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian Prime Minister desired for a strong bilateral ties with Pakistan.

In his remarks, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated friendly relations between the two countries and conveyed Pakistan's keen interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's continued support to Cambodia through its Technical Assistance Program.

He also expressed Pakistan's eagerness to further strengthen ties with ASEAN.

