Pakistan Creates Special Panel To Probe Karachi Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pakistan Creates Special Panel to Probe Karachi Plane Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Pakistani government's aviation division has set up a four-member investigative team that will probe the deadly plane crash near the southern city of Karachi.

"On the directives of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and with the approval of Federal Government Aircraft Investigation Committee headed by Air Commodore Usman Ghani, [a] President Aircraft Accident Investigation board has been constituted," the ministry tweeted.

Aviation minister Khan will travel to Karachi on Saturday for a meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority and the Pakistan International Airlines, which operated the domestic flight.

The Airbus 320 passenger plane with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Jinnah International Airport on Friday. The provincial health ministry said 80 bodies had been recovered.

