Pakistan Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day was observed with national enthusiasm and spirit in Tank District on Saturday.

The district administration of Tank celebrated the Pakistan Day by staging a flag-hoisting ceremony.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office, where various officials from different departments including Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, District food Controller Aman Khan, along with scholars, members of social organizations, students from various schools, and local journalists participated.

The event began with greetings from the police contingent, followed by the hoisting of the national flag and special prayers for the peace and progress of the country.

A sapling was also planted at the Deputy Commissioner's office, and a special oath-taking ceremony was conducted, during which participants emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of our ancestors for the attainment of Pakistan.

A walk was also organised as part of Pakistan Day celebrations. The participants were carrying Pakistani flags,placards and ban­ners inscribed with slogans of Paki­stan Zindabad, Pakistan armed forc­es Zindabad.

The participants of the walk reiterated that the nation will never forget the unparalleled sacrifices made by our forefathers, which have enabled us to breathe in the free atmosphere of Pakistan today.

March 23 serves as a reminder of the sacrifices of our national heroes, whose sacrifices led to the inception of Pakistan, speakers said.

"On the occasion of Pakistan Day, we pay tribute to the sacrifices made by our ancestors, reaffirming our commitment to not hesitate from any sacrifice for the survival, development, and prosperity of Pakistan", they said.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in private and government schools of Tank, where senior officials of the district administration were present. Students presented tableaus and sang national songs in connection with March 23. The prizes were distributed among students.

The students and participants paid a rich tribute to the national heroes by presenting national anthems, tableaus, and speeches.