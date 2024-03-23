Open Menu

Pakistan Day Observed At Chandka Medical College

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Pakistan Day observed at Chandka Medical college

The Pakistan Day was observed at Chandka Medical college Larkana through tree plantation on Saturday. The day was started by Principal Chandka Prof. Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro by unfurling the flag, along with prayers for the integrity and prosperity of the country

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Day was observed at Chandka Medical college Larkana through tree plantation on Saturday. The day was started by Principal Chandka Prof. Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro by unfurling the flag, along with prayers for the integrity and prosperity of the country.

Later, a Pakistan Day rally was organized under the leadership of Principal Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, Shaikh, Director Physiotherapy Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Vice Principal Prof. Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Dr Fouzia Chandio along with faculty staff members were participated in the rally.

At the end of the rally, the participants planted saplings in accordance with the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Day Larkana

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

5 minutes ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

5 minutes ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

15 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

10 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

10 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

10 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: ..

PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

4 minutes ago
 WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water ..

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan