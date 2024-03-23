Pakistan Day Observed At Chandka Medical College
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Day was observed at Chandka Medical college Larkana through tree plantation on Saturday. The day was started by Principal Chandka Prof. Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro by unfurling the flag, along with prayers for the integrity and prosperity of the country.
Later, a Pakistan Day rally was organized under the leadership of Principal Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, Shaikh, Director Physiotherapy Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Vice Principal Prof. Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Dr Fouzia Chandio along with faculty staff members were participated in the rally.
At the end of the rally, the participants planted saplings in accordance with the day.
