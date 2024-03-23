Open Menu

Pakistan Day Observed In Sukkur, Larkana With Traditional Enthusiasm

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Activists of political, religious and social organisations, trade unions, non-governmental organisations, universities and colleges took out rallies and organised different programmes in Sukkur and Larkana divisions on Saturday to celebrate the Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

In Khairpur, activists of political and civil society organisations, NGOs and trade bodies took out rallies and set up camps outside the Gymkhana to mark the day.

In Larkana, Members of civil society and students Chandika Medical College took out rally to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Principal Dr Zameer Ahmed Soomro hoisted the national flag along with prayers for the integrity and prosperity of the country.

Dean Dr Bashir Ahmad Shaikh, Dean Dr Muhammad Hanif Shaikh, Prof. Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, Prof. Amanullah Abbasi, Director Physiotherapy Dr Mukesh Kumar, Vice Principal Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Dr. Fauzia Chandio, faculty members, officers and employees participated in the rally, at the end the participants planted saplings in accordance with the day.

In Sukkur, Motorway Police organised a flag-hoisting ceremony at its headquarters in which officers as well as children in police uniform participated and prayed for the prosperity and preservation of the country.

Tanzeem Fikr-o-Nazar held a speech competition among students of schools and colleges at Sindh Islamic Centre.

