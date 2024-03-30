Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) Pakistan and the Republic of Djibouti have agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

This was affirmed at a function organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Djibouti city in connection with 84th anniversary of Pakistan Day.

Addressing the function, Djiboutian Secretary General of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Ali Hassan appreciated the close bilateral ties between Pakistan and his country.

He reiterated the resolve of Djiboutian government to further boost relations for the benefit of two people and the region as whole.

He also lauded constructive role of Pakistani diaspora in Djibouti comprising professionals, businessmen and skilled workers.