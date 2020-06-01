UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Has Cheapest Fuel Cost In South Asia: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan has cheapest fuel cost in South Asia: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said Pakistan now had the cheapest fuel cost comparing other states in South Asia, after the government earlier announced reduction in oil prices.

In another major reduction, the government had brought down the price of petrol by Rs Rs7.06 per liter, kerosene by Rs 11.88 and light diesel by Rs 9.37.

After the latest reduction, the prices of the commodities stood at Rs74.52, Rs35.56 and Rs38.14 per liter respectively.

"We have further reduced petrol, light diesel oil, kerosine oil prices. Now we have the cheapest fuel cost compared to other states in South Asia," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said India was almost exactly the double while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal were all 50 to 75 percent more expensive than Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Bangladesh Sri Lanka Twitter Oil Price Nepal Sunday All Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 ne ..

2 hours ago

Gulf’s Red Crescent Societies initiatives effect ..

2 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi surgeons perform Mitral ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,877 new cases, 23 more deat ..

3 hours ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.