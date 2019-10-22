Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start direct flights for Dubai

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start direct flights from Faisalabad to Dubai

In this connection, first direct flight will proceed from Faisalabad to Dubai at 1:00 am on October 31.

PIA sources said Tuesday that the PIA has started ticket process of first flight and more than 100 passengers will be facilitated through this flight. PIA will run two direct flights from Faisalabad to Dubai every Thursday and Saturday.

The PIA had stopped direct flights from Faisalabad to Dubai few years ago after which the PIA flights were bounded from Faisalabad to Karachi and Karachi to Dubai but now this service will be resumed, the sources added.