UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) To Start Direct Flights For Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start direct flights for Dubai

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start direct flights from Faisalabad to Dubai

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start direct flights from Faisalabad to Dubai.

In this connection, first direct flight will proceed from Faisalabad to Dubai at 1:00 am on October 31.

PIA sources said Tuesday that the PIA has started ticket process of first flight and more than 100 passengers will be facilitated through this flight. PIA will run two direct flights from Faisalabad to Dubai every Thursday and Saturday.

The PIA had stopped direct flights from Faisalabad to Dubai few years ago after which the PIA flights were bounded from Faisalabad to Karachi and Karachi to Dubai but now this service will be resumed, the sources added.

Related Topics

Karachi Faisalabad Dubai October From PIA

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport deals with 21m items o ..

11 minutes ago

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

25 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

3 minutes ago

KP govt taking steps to resolve businessmen grieva ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister to Reveal Results of Probe In ..

3 minutes ago

EU 'have done all in our power' for orderly Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.