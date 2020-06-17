Pakistan Medical Association urges upon govt for two weeks complete lockdown to contain virus

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged upon Punjab govt and divisional administration for two weeks complete and effective lockdown to contain Coronovirus cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged upon Punjab govt and divisional administration for two weeks complete and effective lockdown to contain Coronovirus cases.

Speaking at a joint news conference at Multan Press Club here on Wednesday, PMA Multan Chapter president, Dr Masoodur Rauf Hiraj said that they apprehend that if the lockdown was not imposed, the entire Nishtar hospital may turn into corona hospital.

He informed that PMA had time and again demanded of govt and divisional administration for complete lockdown to check the number of rising cases of global pandemic, but unfortunately, it went unheeded.

Nishtar hospital has 150 patients of viral disease in seven wards at the moment, he said claiming that of them 50 per cent are critical and are on ventilator.

Dr Hiraj stated that the hospital administration was converting other wards to dedicated wards for Coronovirus with any consultation adding that two orthopedic and Cardiology wards are being converted to viral disease wards according to a notice which is alarming.

Around 2,000 patients have been admitted at orthopedic ward in last two months while up-to 200 operations were conducted in the ward while up-to 30 patients get their ECHO and 100 ECG besides admission of 20 emergency patients in Cardilogy ward of the health facility daily, PMA president claimed.

He said if situation remains the same, all wards might convert into corona wards.

He demanded Punjab govt, provincial health minister, Commissioner Multan division and Nishtar hospital administration to use 260 DHQ hospital for COVID-19 patients if need arises in days to come.

Present on the occasion were Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Abbas Naqvi, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Qadir Khan, Dr Shahzad Khattak and others.