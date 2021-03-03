UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Holds Free Hearing Health Screening Camp At Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Navy holds free hearing health screening camp at Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :In continuation to Pakistan Navy efforts to provide standard health facilities along the Coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy and Rotary International in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association established a Free Hearing Health Screening and Medical Camp at Pishukan (Gwadar).

 A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising ENT Specialist, Audiologist and GDMO examined the patients through modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation. Patients were also provided with free Hearing Aids, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Additionally, Patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened regarding various preventive measures particularly against COVID-19 pandemic. Beside, patients were also educated about maintaining personal health & hygiene and sanitation of living areas.

Pakistan Navy as a manifestation of its commitment provides continued quality medical treatment along the coastal belt.

The present setup of medical assistance is another demonstration of this Nobel resolve.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Navy Gwadar

Recent Stories

PM takes notices on shortage of Cotton, its escala ..

4 minutes ago

Domestic, foreign loans have increased substantial ..

13 minutes ago

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

15 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

22 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.