YCA Delegation Meets Medical Superintendents

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A delegation of Young Consultants Association (YCA) of Lahore General Hospital/PINS met newly appointed Medical Superintendents Dr. Frayad Hussain and Dr. Umar Ishaq separately.

They congratulated them on assuming responsibilities and assured them of cooperation from the YCA. The delegation included President Dr. Falak Sher, General Secretary Dr. Asad Shah and others.

General Secretary YCA Dr. Asad Shah and others said that both medical superintendents will take necessary steps to run the system of the two hospitals efficiently and increase more facilities for the patients with their administrative skills.

They said that young consultants, being a part of the team of MS LGH and MS PINS in providing all kinds of better treatment/facilities to the patients, offer their professional services unconditionally for suffering humanity and would also be available round the clock for the improvement of the medical institutions.

