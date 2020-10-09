UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Celebrates World Post Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Pakistan Post celebrates World Post Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post on Friday celebrated World Post Day to show solidarity with the mission and goals of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations of World Post Day were a bit different this year. The UPU flag was hoisted in a simple but impressive ceremony which was organized in Directorate General Pakistan Post Islamabad. Postal Officers and staff attended the ceremony.

Hand in hand with UPU, Pakistan Post traditionally celebrates the World Post Day every year on October 9, with a new resolution to provide postal and financial services meeting the demands of customers for reliable and affordable services.

The message of Director General of the Universal Postal Union was read out on this occasion.  For the first time in the history of UPU, the ceremony was held virtually at UPU Headquarters.

The ceremony in Directorate General Pakistan Post Islamabad was held taking all precautionary measures i.e. social distancing and wearing of masks to avoid spread of coronavirus.

 Postal Sector throughout the world has played a positive role during COVID-19.  Pakistan Post disbursed pension at the doorstep of elderly pensioners to save them from the threat of virus.

The theme of 2020 World Post Day is "More than Mail". This highlights the role of postal sector is beyond its core function of delivery of mail. The ceremony was closed after prayers for development of the Postel services and Pakistan.

Similar UPU flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in offices of Postmasters General in all four provinces, Unit Offices and General Post Offices (GPOs) all over the country.

World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October.

The event was declared by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874.

The purpose of World Post Day is to bring awareness to the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution World Tokyo October Congress 2020 Pakistan Post Post Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

8 minutes ago

Realmeâ€™s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

13 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

28 minutes ago

PM welcomes Facebookâ€™s investment, programs in P ..

52 minutes ago

PIAâ€™s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.