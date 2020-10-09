Pakistan Post celebrates World Post Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post on Friday celebrated World Post Day to show solidarity with the mission and goals of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations of World Post Day were a bit different this year. The UPU flag was hoisted in a simple but impressive ceremony which was organized in Directorate General Pakistan Post Islamabad. Postal Officers and staff attended the ceremony.

Hand in hand with UPU, Pakistan Post traditionally celebrates the World Post Day every year on October 9, with a new resolution to provide postal and financial services meeting the demands of customers for reliable and affordable services.

The message of Director General of the Universal Postal Union was read out on this occasion. For the first time in the history of UPU, the ceremony was held virtually at UPU Headquarters.

The ceremony in Directorate General Pakistan Post Islamabad was held taking all precautionary measures i.e. social distancing and wearing of masks to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Postal Sector throughout the world has played a positive role during COVID-19. Pakistan Post disbursed pension at the doorstep of elderly pensioners to save them from the threat of virus.

The theme of 2020 World Post Day is "More than Mail". This highlights the role of postal sector is beyond its core function of delivery of mail. The ceremony was closed after prayers for development of the Postel services and Pakistan.

Similar UPU flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in offices of Postmasters General in all four provinces, Unit Offices and General Post Offices (GPOs) all over the country.

World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October.

The event was declared by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874.

The purpose of World Post Day is to bring awareness to the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development.