Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets: Ambassador Farhat Sani

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Major General (Retired) Farhat Abbas Sani, Pakistani Ambassador designated to Brunei Darussalam said that Pakistan is pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets instead of restricting to few western countries.

Addressing the business community during a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday, he appreciated government's vision of the diversification to penetrate deep into the unexplored and relatively small markets. "It will ensure our economic sovereignty due to sustained and durable policies", he said and added that he will exploit his experience as Director General Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

Underlining the importance of Faisalabad, he said that it was his first choice to meet business community and discuss with them his agenda regarding his new assignments.

He said that he will now visit Peshawar, Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi to have a clear-vision of Pakistan's economic strength which could be utilized to enhance exports to Brunei in addition to attracting maximum FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) from that rich country.

He quoted his previous experience and said that he organized a single country exhibition in Moldova, a small country of Eastern Europe. This exhibition proved very successful as regular investors from Europe also visited this exhibition and made it a total success.

He said that Southeast Asian countries have their own traditional values. "Rice is their main staple food and we could export it to earn precious foreign exchange." About textile expertise of Faisalabad, he said that people of Brunei wear their own traditional dresses which are designed, printed and stitched in other countries excluding Pakistan.

He said that Faisalabad must capitalize this opportunity by providing them quality dresses in according to their own cultural values.

He also appreciated the enhanced exports of IT (Information Technology) and said, "Last year Pakistan earned approximately 2 billion Dollars and we could also provide this technology to the Brunei." He said that he will make concerted efforts to invest in state-of-the-art industrial estate being established in Faisalabad.

He also commented on the exchange of students and faculty members in addition to enhancing cooperation in the field of sports and tourism.

He said that he has already talked to some Pakistani banks to establish their branches in Brunei for the provision of banking services to the new importers and exporters.

He assured that his visit to FCCI will yield positive results as he will remain in touch with it and try to establish the links between the business communities of Brunei and Faisalabad in addition to arranging a single country exhibition.

Earlier, Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javaid President FCCI welcomed the designated ambassador and said that government was nominating most appropriate persons who could play their role in enhancing exports and stabilizing national economy.

Quoting his recent visit to Uzbekistan, he said that if Wakhan Corridor is opened, Pakistan will have direct access to 90 billion Dollar market of Central Asia.

He hoped that Major General (Retired) Farhat Abbas Sani will have close liaison with the business community of Brunei and convince them to set up industrial units in Faisalabad.

Later, he also presented FCCI memento to Major General (Retired) Farhat Abbas Sani.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, some military officials, Rana Ikram Ullah, Jawad Asghar, Engineer Ahmad Hasan, Engineer Babar Shehzad, Mian Aftab Ahmad, Kashif Zia, Shahid Ahmad Sheikh and other executives members were also present during this meeting.