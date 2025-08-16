Pakistan Railways Launches Plan To Restore Non-functional Routes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has launched a plan to restore several old railway routes that have been non-functional for years, in a bid to strengthen connectivity and revive commercial activity in different regions.
According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan (WealthPK), Sibi-Harnai section, which has remained closed since 2006, has already been restored.
The Ministry has conducted a survey to evaluate the practicality, viability, and potential success of reviving seven additional railway routes. A feasibility study has been prepared for this purpose. The proposed sections include Mari Indus–Lakki Marwat–Bannu, Mandra–Bhaun, Faisalabad–Jaranwala, Fort Abbas–Katal Amara, Tando Adam–Tharu Shah, Mirpur Khas–Nawabshah, and Bostan–Zhob.
In addition to restoration, plans are also in place for the construction of new railway links. One such project involves connecting Thar coal mines to Chhor railway station to support energy and industrial transportation needs.
Speaking to Wealth Pakistan, an official at the Ministry of Railways said the department continuously monitors route performance, market demand, and operational feasibility. “Any decisions regarding future freight or passenger expansions will be made strategically, in line with evolving commercial needs and national logistics objectives,” the official added.
At the same time, the Ministry of Railways has also planned to outsource 200 freight wagons to the private sector to meet the growing demands of the industrial and energy sectors.
According to officials, Pakistan Railways is in the final stages of the outsourcing process.
In the past, Pakistan Railways has maintained regular freight operations nationwide. These include cargo express services from Karachi to Multan/Faisalabad and Lahore, Kundian freight operations between Quetta and Taftan, container services for Prem Nagar and Qila Sattar Shah, oil transportation between Multan and Rawalpindi, and dedicated cargo express services supporting commercial and industrial supply chains.
The official further revealed that the feasibility study for rail connectivity with Afghanistan through the Kohat–Thal–Kharlachi route has been completed, and land acquisition is in progress. Similarly, feasibility and transaction advisory services for a new rail link from Gwadar to Nok Kundi are nearing completion. Land acquisition is also under way for rail connectivity from Gwadar to Mastung via Besima, and from Besima (Zero Point) to Jacobabad via Khuzdar.
Pakistan Railways is undergoing the most transformative phase in its history. The Railways Ministry is pursuing a comprehensive reform agenda built around three key pillars: maximising public–private partnerships, expanding outsourcing of services, and ensuring complete transparency.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..
Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways launches plan to restore non-functional routes2 minutes ago
-
Rare Blood Lunar Eclipse on Sep 72 minutes ago
-
Three brothers killed in accident2 minutes ago
-
KP Tourism Secretary inspects Galiyat tourist spots, stresses for eco-friendly tourism12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways embarks on ambitious plan to revive non-functional routes12 minutes ago
-
Abdul Wali Khan University donates one day salary for flood victims32 minutes ago
-
"Floods and Landslides Sever Key Roads in Gilgit-Baltistan, Travel Advisory Issued"32 minutes ago
-
CM KP releases Rs 1.5b each to PDMA, Communication Department for relief activities32 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs expediting relief efforts in fllood hit areas during emergency meeting32 minutes ago
-
Relief operations accelerated in Torghar after flood damage42 minutes ago
-
Punjab Parliamentary Secretary pays rich tribute to martyrs42 minutes ago
-
"Three Arrested for Counterfeiting,Authorities Crack Down on Fake Goods"42 minutes ago