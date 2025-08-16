Pakistan Railways launches plan to restore non-functional routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has launched a plan to restore several old railway routes that have been non-functional for years, in a bid to strengthen connectivity and revive commercial activity in different regions.

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan (WealthPK), Sibi-Harnai section, which has remained closed since 2006, has already been restored.

The Ministry has conducted a survey to evaluate the practicality, viability, and potential success of reviving seven additional railway routes. A feasibility study has been prepared for this purpose. The proposed sections include Mari Indus–Lakki Marwat–Bannu, Mandra–Bhaun, Faisalabad–Jaranwala, Fort Abbas–Katal Amara, Tando Adam–Tharu Shah, Mirpur Khas–Nawabshah, and Bostan–Zhob.

In addition to restoration, plans are also in place for the construction of new railway links. One such project involves connecting Thar coal mines to Chhor railway station to support energy and industrial transportation needs.

Speaking to Wealth Pakistan, an official at the Ministry of Railways said the department continuously monitors route performance, market demand, and operational feasibility. “Any decisions regarding future freight or passenger expansions will be made strategically, in line with evolving commercial needs and national logistics objectives,” the official added.

At the same time, the Ministry of Railways has also planned to outsource 200 freight wagons to the private sector to meet the growing demands of the industrial and energy sectors.

According to officials, Pakistan Railways is in the final stages of the outsourcing process.

In the past, Pakistan Railways has maintained regular freight operations nationwide. These include cargo express services from Karachi to Multan/Faisalabad and Lahore, Kundian freight operations between Quetta and Taftan, container services for Prem Nagar and Qila Sattar Shah, oil transportation between Multan and Rawalpindi, and dedicated cargo express services supporting commercial and industrial supply chains.

The official further revealed that the feasibility study for rail connectivity with Afghanistan through the Kohat–Thal–Kharlachi route has been completed, and land acquisition is in progress. Similarly, feasibility and transaction advisory services for a new rail link from Gwadar to Nok Kundi are nearing completion. Land acquisition is also under way for rail connectivity from Gwadar to Mastung via Besima, and from Besima (Zero Point) to Jacobabad via Khuzdar.

Pakistan Railways is undergoing the most transformative phase in its history. The Railways Ministry is pursuing a comprehensive reform agenda built around three key pillars: maximising public–private partnerships, expanding outsourcing of services, and ensuring complete transparency.