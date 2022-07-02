UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways To Run Three Special Trains On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has decided to run three Eid special trains on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha for the convenience of the people n view of the extra rush.

Spokesman of Railway said here on Saturday that the first Eid special train will leave Quetta at 10 am on July 8 and reach Peshawar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore.

The second Eid special train will leave Karachi on July 8 at 6:45 pm and reach Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad.

The third Eid special train will leave Lahore on July 13 at 11:30 am and reach Karachi via Faisalabad and Multan.

