Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese vaccine, says Dr. Faisal Sultan

(@fidahassanain)

Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan says that the government of Pakistan is grateful to China and everyone who have made this happen.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived in Pakistan on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the government is grateful to China and everyone who made this happen.

The special assistant said that National Command and Operation Center & all provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID.

Appreciating frontline healthcare workers for their efforts, he said that they will be first to get vaccinated.