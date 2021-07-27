UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Hold Delegation-level Talks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:07 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hold delegation-level talks

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral matters besides the issues of regional and international importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral matters besides the issues of regional and international importance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the Pakistan side, while his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan represented the delegation of Saudi Arabia.

In his welcome remarks, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed commonalities in their relationship based on religion, culture and history.

Qureshi said the two countries stood by each other in difficult times, adding that Pakistan was committed to the security and solidarity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He lauded the active role played by Saudi Arabia for peace in the region, particularly reducing tension in the Gulf.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan's stance on India's illegal act of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Saudi Jammu Saudi Arabia Government

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 39 more deaths in Pakistan during ..

8 minutes ago

Cambodia logs 685 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deat ..

1 minute ago

Aussie swim coach apologises for mask-tearing anti ..

1 minute ago

McKeown pays tribute to late father after winning ..

1 minute ago

Six cops killed, over 50 injured in firing along A ..

1 minute ago

Saudi FM arrives in Islamabad on day long visit

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.