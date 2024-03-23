Pakistan, Saudi Arabia To Work Together, Further Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 07:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have reiterated their resolve to work together and further enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
This was discussed at a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, who called on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Saturday.
Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, and the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, were also present during the meeting.
While welcoming the visiting dignitary, the President said that Pakistan accorded utmost importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia as both countries enjoyed a fraternal bond, marked by shared faith and historical relations.
He underscored the need for further increasing bilateral cooperation in various fields. The President deeply thanked KSA for the support provided to Pakistan during challenging times.
He lauded the leadership of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and the vision of the Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud that would propel Saudi Arabia towards remarkable progress.
The Saudi Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong historical, strategic and defence cooperation. He further stated that both countries should work together and support each other to further deepen bilateral relations. He highlighted that his country believed in regional prosperity and had succeeded in increasing economic integration.
Earlier, President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award, during a Special Investiture Ceremony, on His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Minister for Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in recognition of his meritorious services towards further strengthening bilateral cooperation and his contribution towards peace in the region.
The President congratulated His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud on the conferment of the award and thanked him for his role in promoting defence ties.
