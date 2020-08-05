Pakistan to support Kashmiri people in struggle against Hindu cabal: Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghnai Wednesday reiterated support to Kashmiri people in their right of self determination saying Pakistan would not desist from its resolve to help Kashmir Muslims in this hour of distress and need.

In his message issued here in connection with Youme-e Istehsal, KP Speaker said that Kashmiri people were facing barbarism of Hindu cabal from a long period and were confined to their homes from last one year in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said "Persecution and brutalities of Indian Occupied forces is a routine matter while innocent people that are under military siege being killed in broad day light with impunity." He said that Pakistan would support Kashmiris in their struggle and would raise voice for them on every available forum. He said that struggle of Kashmiri people and other freedom movements would pave the way for dismemberment of India.

He said that Pakistan would continue its support for Kashmir people till freedom.