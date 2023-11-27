Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed several multi-billion dollars Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in a range of areas here on Monday to boost economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a video message.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, said with the signing of the MoUs, the bilateral economic and strategic relations had entered into a new era of bilateral cooperation.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan and the UAE, he said foundation of friendship with Pakistan that was laid by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the 1970s, had been taken forward by his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to a new era.

Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir and the federal ministers were present on the occasion while on the other side, all the important ministers of UAE were also present.

He expressed the hope that the MoUs that were signed by the two countries would turn into tangible projects very soon.