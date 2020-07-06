UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Underlines Significance Of Peace, Stability In Afghanistan

Pakistan underlines significance of peace, stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday once again emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the overall peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Pakistan participated in a virtual conference on Afghanistan, titled "Strengthening Consensus for Peace", hosted by the Government of Afghanistan, the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani and Chairman High Peace Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah participated in the conference. Representatives of a number of countries and international organizations attended.

Pakistan, in a statement, stressed that the signing of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement had created a historic opportunity that must be seized by the Afghan leadership to work together and achieve an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement.

"Pakistan also underlined its hope that the release of prisoners will be completed soon as per the Peace Agreement to pave the way for the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations," it added.

Pakistan stressed that there was a need for the international community to focus on ensuring early start and successful completion of Intra-Afghan negotiations and not let these be derailed by "spoilers" who did not wish to see return of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The steps taken by Pakistan to facilitate Afghanistan's trade by opening border crossing terminals after implementing COVID-19 related protocols were highlighted.

It was also reiterated that the repatriation and reintegration of Afghan refugees should be part of the peace and reconciliation process. The international community was urged to support time-bound and well-resourced programme for return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

"Pakistan, on its part, will continue to work with all sides, and regional and international partners, in helping Afghanistan achieve durable peace, stability and prosperity," it added.

