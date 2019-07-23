UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants US Ties Based On Mutual Trust, Sans Aid: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:59 PM

Pakistan wants US ties based on mutual trust, sans aid: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted its ties with the US based upon mutual trust and as equal partners sans seeking any aid

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted its ties with the US based upon mutual trust and as equal partners sans seeking any aid.

In response to a query at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), about his final words to sum up his US visit, he said Pakistan did not seek a friendship of the past which was based upon seeking aid from the US.

After my maiden visit to the US, the prime minister said, he was happy to have a dignified relationship between the two countries with a mutual trust over peace process in Afghanistan.

He said he hated the phrase 'aid' when someone asked about it and termed this expression as 'one of the biggest curses for his country.'The prime minister said "the dependent syndrome was the most humiliating for a country."A country could only rise through self-respect and self-esteem and not by begging, he added.

