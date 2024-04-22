Open Menu

Pakistani Envoy Attends Reception In Belgium

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Pakistani envoy attends reception in Belgium

Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch attended a reception hosted by ambassador of Oman to Belgium Rua Al Zadjali on Monday

BELGIUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch attended a reception hosted by ambassador of Oman to Belgium Rua Al Zadjali on Monday.

The reception was hosted at launching of Spring Edition of Diplomatic World magazine in the presence of Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs Oman Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy.

