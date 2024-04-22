Pakistani Envoy Attends Reception In Belgium
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch attended a reception hosted by ambassador of Oman to Belgium Rua Al Zadjali on Monday
BELGIUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch attended a reception hosted by ambassador of Oman to Belgium Rua Al Zadjali on Monday.
The reception was hosted at launching of Spring Edition of Diplomatic World magazine in the presence of Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs Oman Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy.
