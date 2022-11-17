Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

(@Abdulla99267510)

The journalist who joined the organization back in 2018 as substitute of Judy Woodruff will co-host the programme with Geo Bennett.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022) Amna Nawaz, a Pakistani origin American journalist, will join Geoff Bennett as anchor of the weeknight “PBS NewsHour” show , the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) announced on Thursday.

The development took place after Judy Woodruff’s almost a decade long journey as host came to an end.

NewsHour will report on daily stories as well as deeper magazine style pieces

Washington veteran Woodruff, aged 75, would be hosting her last show that she has been hosting since 2013 on Dec 30 and now she is being replaced by a black man and a first Pakistani origin American journalist.

Woodruf will give the charge to the new anchor at the beginning of 2023 to start a two-year reporting project on divisions in the US.

Nawaz, 43, who previously worked with ABC and NBC News joined joined NewsHour as Woodruff’s chief substitute in 2018. She has bagged Peabody Awards for her reporting on the Jan 6, 2021, insurrection and global plastic pollution.

Taking to Twitter, Amna Nawaz has made this news by saying, “I'm honored, grateful, and excited for what's ahead.”

The 42-year-old Bennett joined NewsHour earlier this year after leaving NBC. Prior to covering the White House and Congress for NBC, he used to work for NPR.