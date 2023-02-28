UrduPoint.com

Pakistani, Turkish Universities Sign Cooperative Agreements

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Under the auspices of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), Pakistani universities have signed cooperative agreements with leading Turkish universities during their visit to Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), Pakistani universities have signed cooperative agreements with leading Turkish universities during their visit to Istanbul.

The agreements were signed by Istanbul Aydin University and Yeditepe University with Pakistani universities including the University of Lahore, Superior University, Preston University, Iqra University, University of Management and Technology, Gift University, Indus University and the University of Sialkot, said a press release.

The main areas of cooperation include the exchange of faculty and students for teaching, research, studies, collaboration for short-term programs, research projects and publications, organizing joint seminars, conferences and other academic events, cooperation in online learning, development of joint and dual degree programs and organizing joint cultural activities designed to promote international understanding.

On this occasion, Chairman APSUP, Prof. Dr Ch. Abdul Rehman, President Istanbul Aydin University Prof. Dr Mustafa Aydin, Rector Istanbul University Prof. Yadigar Izmirli, Mian Imran Masood Chief spokesperson APSUP, Prof. Dr. Canan Aykut Bingol Rector Yeditepe University, Dr Abdul Basit President APSUP Federal Chapter, Muhamamd Anwar Dar Chairman Gift University, Prof. Dr Sumaira Rehman Rector Superior University, Prof. Dr Asif Raza Rector University of Management and Technology, Prof. Dr. Shahid Qureshi Rector Gift University, Murtaza Noor Executive Director APSUP, Ms Ayesha Zahid Executive Director Superior University, Nabhan Shah Karim Head of Marketing & Communication, Institute of business Management and representatives of University of Lahore, Iqra University and the University of Sialkot.

The visiting Pakistani delegation also expressed condolence over human loss during the recent earthquake and offered Fatiha.

