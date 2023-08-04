ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that being rich with immense scenic beauty particularly the Northern Areas, Pakistan could turn these resources into a great opportunity.

The prime minister, addressing the launching ceremony of the "Salam Pakistan" brand and e-portal that would help promote tourist attractions across the world and attract tourists. He said that Pakistan was a great place for promoting tourism and cultural heritage.

He instructed his Advisor Aoun Chaudhry to do maximum efforts to promote tourism, though the government was about to complete its term very soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the Advisor as well as the government officers not to interact with their counterparts but also those countries which had excelled in tourism, cultural heritage and other fields.

"Our country is blessed by Allah Almighty with great natural resources of scenic beauty all over Northern Areas, which can be converted into a great opportunity," he remarked.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Sayyed Ezzatullah Zarghami and Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghaddam and diplomats from different countries also attended the ceremony.

The portal contains information about the top 20 tourist destinations including K2, Gwadar, Ziarat Valley, Uch Sharif, Deosai National Park, Kalash Valley, Takht Bhai, Hingol National Park, Shandur Pass, Kambhar Lake, Fairy Meadows, Ratti Gali, Lahore Fort, Makli Graveyard, Derawar For, Rohtas Fort, Kumrat Valley, Hunza Valley and Mohenjo-Daro.

It guides the tourists about the beaches and waterfalls, nature and landscape, festivals, spiritual tourism and eco-tourism.