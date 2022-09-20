Palestinian medical team organizes free medical camp for flood affectees in Kulachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A team of doctors and paramadics from Palestine held a free medical camp under the supervision of Tehsil administration here in flood affected areas of Kulachi Tehsil on Tuesday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Mehmood Jan told APP that the camp was organized in line with the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

He said six doctors and four paramadics from Palestine provided free medical check up and treatment facilities to flood-affected people in the camp.

He informed that more than 1000 patients including women and children were provided with medical relief and free medicines in the camp.