Parliamentary Secretary Information & Culture visited Punjab Pavilion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Sunday visited the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela. She visited various stalls at the pavilion and appreciated the artisans for their skills.

Talking on the occasion, Shazia said that handicrafts are a regular industry in Punjab. Artisans from every part of the province have been invited to the Punjab Pavilion to represent the entire province.

Executive Director Puniab Arts Council, Muhammad Tanvir Majid while briefing the Parliamentary Secretary said that the Government of Punjab is rendering valuable services for promoting art and culture in the province.

As many as 50 skilled artisans from across the province have been invited to the Punjab Pavilion.

He informed her that the folk artists from all corners of Punjab were performing in the festival. Traditional folk dances including Bhangra, Ludi, Jhomar and Sammi are also part of the Punjab Pavilion.

The historical building of “Chouburji” and the glimpse of traditional village also add to the glory of Punjab Pavilion. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain was also present during the visit.

The parliamentary secretary lauded the efforts by the PAC for establishing an attractive Puniab Pavilion and accommodating a large number of representative artisans from across the province in Lok Mela.