Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Information & Culture Visited Punjab Pavilion

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Information & Culture visited Punjab Pavilion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Sunday visited the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela. She visited various stalls at the pavilion and appreciated the artisans for their skills.

Talking on the occasion, Shazia said that handicrafts are a regular industry in Punjab. Artisans from every part of the province have been invited to the Punjab Pavilion to represent the entire province.

Executive Director Puniab Arts Council, Muhammad Tanvir Majid while briefing the Parliamentary Secretary said that the Government of Punjab is rendering valuable services for promoting art and culture in the province.

As many as 50 skilled artisans from across the province have been invited to the Punjab Pavilion.

He informed her that the folk artists from all corners of Punjab were performing in the festival. Traditional folk dances including Bhangra, Ludi, Jhomar and Sammi are also part of the Punjab Pavilion.

The historical building of “Chouburji” and the glimpse of traditional village also add to the glory of Punjab Pavilion. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain was also present during the visit.

The parliamentary secretary lauded the efforts by the PAC for establishing an attractive Puniab Pavilion and accommodating a large number of representative artisans from across the province in Lok Mela.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Sunday All From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

21 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

21 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

21 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan