Parliamentary Secretary Information & Culture Visited Punjab Pavilion
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab Shazia Rizwan on Sunday visited the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela. She visited various stalls at the pavilion and appreciated the artisans for their skills.
Talking on the occasion, Shazia said that handicrafts are a regular industry in Punjab. Artisans from every part of the province have been invited to the Punjab Pavilion to represent the entire province.
Executive Director Puniab Arts Council, Muhammad Tanvir Majid while briefing the Parliamentary Secretary said that the Government of Punjab is rendering valuable services for promoting art and culture in the province.
As many as 50 skilled artisans from across the province have been invited to the Punjab Pavilion.
He informed her that the folk artists from all corners of Punjab were performing in the festival. Traditional folk dances including Bhangra, Ludi, Jhomar and Sammi are also part of the Punjab Pavilion.
The historical building of “Chouburji” and the glimpse of traditional village also add to the glory of Punjab Pavilion. Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain was also present during the visit.
The parliamentary secretary lauded the efforts by the PAC for establishing an attractive Puniab Pavilion and accommodating a large number of representative artisans from across the province in Lok Mela.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2nd phase of Raiwind Ijtema ends with special prayer2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan cricket team on winning ODI series against Australia2 minutes ago
-
SU announces results of pre-entry test conducted for admissions in LLM2 minutes ago
-
Punjab to install air purifiers in commercial areas2 minutes ago
-
Proper utilization of KP natural resources to bring revolutionary change: Sadozai2 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Karak road accident2 minutes ago
-
Humayun removes Timergara Jail officers over prisoners’ complaints2 minutes ago
-
530 surgeries done under CM Children’s Heart Surgery programme12 minutes ago
-
High blood pressure, diabetes during pregnancy dangerous for mother/child: gynecologist12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police successfully manages Tablighi Ijtema departure12 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates national cricket team on Pak-Australia ODI series win13 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal constructions in Naran continues on fourth consecutive22 minutes ago