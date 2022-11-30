Participants of Kazakhstan Alumni Forum call for fostering cooperation in science and education fields

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Participants at the Kazakhstan Alumni Forum held here on Wednesday called for strengthening the level of cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in the field of science and education.

A meeting of graduates of Kazakhstani Universities was held at the headquarters of COMSTECH (the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation) chaired by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH.

The conference was attended by diplomats, representatives of the Pakistan Higher Education Commission, journalists, as well as experts.

During the event, the participants discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in the field of education and science.

A unanimous opinion was expressed about the existing potential for training Pakistani youth in Kazakhstani universities.

The graduates shared their warm memories, emphasizing the quality level of education, material, and technical equipment of educational institutions. The hospitality and friendliness of Kazakhstan people and the commonality of cultures and traditions of both countries were also noted.

Besides, the guests of the event also raised problematic issues that require special attention from the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan.

The Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sayasat Nurbek made a special video greeting. The Minister proposed to organize the next meeting of graduates in Astana.

In his welcome speech, Prof. Dr. Choudhary expressed an interest in developing cooperation in the field of education, science, and technology between the fraternal countries. He declared his team's readiness to make a direct contribution to cooperation.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kistafin emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of education. He noted that during the meetings of President K. Tokayev with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, the Head of State invited Pakistani youth to study at Kazakhstani universities. As a result, a decision to form the "Kazakhstan is my second homeland" Graduate Association and appoint Prof. Choudhary as President was made.

The members of the Association agreed to hold the next event in February 2023, during which they are going to approve the action plan and determine the main activity directions. The Embassy of Kazakhstan expressed its gratitude to Prof. Choudhary and his team, as well as Prof. Atia-tul-Wahab for organizing a high-level event.

