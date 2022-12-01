Partly cloudy, dry and cold weather predicted for most KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly partly cloudy, dry and cold weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that light rain with light snowfall over mountains is likely to occur over isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla and Kohistan districts.

Besides, shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as Peshawar to Swabi motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/04, Chitral 19/00, Timergara 23/04, Dir 21/01, Mirkhani 22/01, Kalam 17/-2, Drosh 20/04, Saidu Sharif 23/02, Pattan 24/13, Malam Jabba 13/04, Takht Bhai 25/06, Kakul 21/04, Balakot 23/04, Parachinar 21/03, Bannu 26/06, Cherat 18/07 and D.I. Khan 27/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.

