Parvez Elahi Granted Post-arrest Bail In Illegal Recruitments' Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in illegal recruitments' case

The judge expresses displeasure with the investigating officer over the mishandling of case records and threatened to initiate a case against the officer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) An anti-corruption court in Lahore has granted post-arrest bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitments' case. The court, presided over by Judge Ali Raza, announced its verdict after previously reserving it.

Earlier, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain visited Mr. Elahi in jail and extended an invitation for him to rejoin the PML-Q. However, sources revealed that Mr. Elahi declined the offer and expressed his commitment to remaining a member of the PTI. Following the meeting, Mr. Elahi's son, Moonis Elahi, took to Twitter to express concerns over the restricted access his father had to his lawyers and mother.

The court proceedings were temporarily adjourned as the prosecution informed the court of its challenge to the decision of sending Elahi to jail on judicial remand. Upon resumption, the judge expressed displeasure with the investigating officer over the mishandling of case records and threatened to initiate a case against the officer.

The judge requested the prosecution to submit a written reply regarding the case records, and the prosecution sought an adjournment, which was granted. Elahi's lawyer, Rana Intezar, informed the court that he had not received any record from the prosecution, leading the judge to summon the parties again.

Earlier this month, Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk rejected the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment's request for a 14-day physical remand of Parvez Elahi. The ACE accused Elahi of making illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly, tampering with records, and using fraudulent testing services.

The investigation by the ACE has revealed evidence of fake recruitments in the Punjab Assembly, leading to the arrest of Secretary Rai Mumtaz in connection with the case.

