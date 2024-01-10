The Passing out ceremony was held at the Prison Staff Training Academy in Haripur on Wednesday marking the successful completion of training for 96 prison staff members

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Passing out ceremony was held at the Prison Staff Training Academy in Haripur on Wednesday marking the successful completion of training for 96 prison staff members.

The event encompassed foundational training for jail warders, along with advanced courses for the promotion of head warders and chief paid warders.

Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Hazara Division, Muhammad Naeem Khan, graced the occasion as the special guest. Aamir Khan, the Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur, also attended the event.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Academy Commandant Amin Shoaib extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating prison staff.

He provided a comprehensive overview of the academy's performance and achievements during the training period.

DIG Naeem Khan while addressing the ceremony emphasized the pivotal role of training in enhancing the capabilities of prison staff and the academy's crucial contribution to this process.

He assured that funds and necessary facilities would be promptly provided to further bolster the academy's training programs.

The ceremony reached its culmination with the presentation of certificates to the accomplished prison staff, marking the beginning of their new roles with the skills and knowledge gained during their training.