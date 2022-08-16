UrduPoint.com

Patel Rejects DRAP's Proposal To Increase Medicine Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Patel rejects DRAP's proposal to increase medicine prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday out rightly rejected the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) proposal to increase the prices of over 40 medicines.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the DRAP has sent a summery seeking the increase in the prices of medicines.

Quoting the minister,the spokesman said the increase of not even a single medicine would be allowed as the people friendly government was determined to provide much needed relief to masses.

Patel said government was taking practical measures to bring ease and comfort in the lives of people especially in the health sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

40 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

1 hour ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

2 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

2 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

3 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.