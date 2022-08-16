(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday out rightly rejected the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) proposal to increase the prices of over 40 medicines.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the DRAP has sent a summery seeking the increase in the prices of medicines.

Quoting the minister,the spokesman said the increase of not even a single medicine would be allowed as the people friendly government was determined to provide much needed relief to masses.

Patel said government was taking practical measures to bring ease and comfort in the lives of people especially in the health sector.