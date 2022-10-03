PAW conducts 3 online courses to enhance skills of audit officers

Performance Audit Wing (PAW) conducted three online courses "Audit of disaster management", "Data analysis in performance auditing" and "Report writing process in performance auditing", which attended by 56 officers across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Performance Audit Wing (PAW) conducted three online courses "Audit of disaster management", "Data analysis in performance auditing" and "Report writing process in performance auditing", which attended by 56 officers across the country.

According to PAW spokesperson here on Monday, these courses were designed and conducted to improve and strengthen the skills of the participants under the supervision of the qualified trainers.

The goals of these courses were to comprehensively cover all the important areas of audit of disaster management, to develop analytical & practical skills and reporting skills of the officers engaged in audit activities.

Case studies, short scenarios and practical exercises were also discussed to engage the participants and make the learning experience more interactive and meaningful.

The officers shared their feedback regarding the training sessions and gave their views that these sessions increased their knowledge & skill capacity of performance auditing.

They admired the efforts of this wing and assured to implement entire knowledge in practical field work.

PAW Director General Muhammad Sami Ullah addressed the officers and hoped that these training activities would enhance the understanding and quality of their work. He appreciated the efforts of his team members for conducting the course successfully.

He awarded certificates to the participants and wished them best of luck in their future.