Pb govt allocates 277 b for health sector: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the journey of public service and development would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the journey of public service and development would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the Sehat Insaf Cards distribution ceremony at Governor House for the districts of Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Lahore, the chief minister said that the cards were distributed among the 72 lac families of the province. He said despite financial problems government allocated Rs. 277 billion for the health sector.

CM said 28 thousand appointments were made in the health sector including 12 thousand doctors.

He said that the programme of distributing Sehat Insaf Cards was launched from Rajanpur under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the process of distributing Sehat Insaf Cards was being completed by giving away the same to one lac 29 thousand families of Gujrat, 86 thousand of Mandi Bahauddin and 5 lac 11 thousand families of Lahore.

Over the completion of a historic project like Sehat Insaf Card, Usman Buzdar thanked Allah Almighty.

He said "Whenever someone becomes ill, the entire family suffers from the pain, Sehat Insaf Card will provide relief to millions of people from such kind of sufferings." People including journalists, employees, Ulema Ikram, Khateeb, students of Seminaries, transgender and other segments of society could avail free of cost treatment facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards.

Usman Buzdar said that for the last 30 years no new hospital was built in the Lahore.

Similarly, for the last 40 years, no new cardiac hospital was established in Lahore. Phase 2 of Punjab Institute of Cardiology and 600 beds Mother and Child Hospital in Ganga Ram will be established by the government, Usman Buzdar added.

He said that first of its kind and the largest public sector Punjab Institute of Blood Diseases and Bone Marrow Transplant Center of Pakistan would be set up in Lahore.

Children Hospital is being awarded the status of the University of Children Diseases.

The state-of-the-art emergency block has been constructed in Services Hospital. The expansion project of Punjab Institute of Mental Health has been completed.

Usman Buzdar said that Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology had been made fully operational which was closed for the last ten years.

He said setting up of Children Hospital in Gujranwala was among the projects. Phase 2 of Nishter Hospital will be constructed besides expansion and up gradation of Multan Institute of Cardiology and Institute of Kidney Disease. Foundation stone of Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology will be laid in this month.

He said that setting up of an institute of Urology and Punjab Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases in Rawalpindi was among projects of the government. He said that the project of expanding 200 beds in Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh had been completed.

CM said that work on Phase-II of Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan was about to start. Special hospital for mother and child would be constructed in Rajanpur, Sialkot, Layyah, Mianwali, Attock and Bahawalnagar.

New DHQ hospital would be set up in Chakwal. Emergencies of Tehsil headquarter hospitals would be upgraded in Trauma Center. Funds of one billion rupees were released for procuring 375 ambulances.

Usman Buzdar said that process of distributing Sehat Insaf Cards to 36 districts of Punjab had been completed as a result of which free of cost treatment facilities would be made available to 3.5 crore people of the province.

Guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the journey of development was commendable and we would move projects of public welfare ahead according to his vision, CM concluded.