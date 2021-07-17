UrduPoint.com
PbBC Restores Licence Of Advocate Hassan Niazi

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:53 PM

PbBC restores licence of Advocate Hassan Niazi

The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has restored the licence of Advocate Hassan Niazi over withdrawal of complaint against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has restored the licence of Advocate Hassan Niazi over withdrawal of complaint against him.

The PbBC Executive Committee made the decision in its meeting held here on Saturday after the complainant, Advocate Muhammad Ayaz Butt, withdrew his application.

Advocate Hassan Niazi also appeared before the committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that PbBC Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan had suspended the licence of Advocate Hassan Niazi, a few days ago, over the complaint and referred the matter to PbBC executive committee for further proceedings.

Advocate Muhammad Ayaz Butt had alleged that Hassan Niazi tortured him and his client, Shahzadi Nargis, widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, in the premises of the sessions court.

Islampura police had also registered a case of attempted murder against AdvocateHassan Niazi on a complaint of Shahzadi Nargis in connection with the incident.

However, Hassan had secured pre-arrest interim bail from a sessions court in the case.

